Masks, social distancing back in Kerala

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.

Meanwhile, India registered 104 new Coronavirus cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases in the country stands at 2149.

On the other hand, the number of cases of COVID-19's XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, has gone up to 26 in India, PTI reported citing INSACOG data on Monday.

The cases of XBB.1.5 variant have been found across 11 states and Union territories till now, including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

The INSACOG data also showed that 14 cases of BF.7 strain which is apparently driving China's COVID-19 wave have been found in India. There are four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 reported in West Bengal, three in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Gujarat and one each in Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka.