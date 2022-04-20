Mask mandate returns in Delhi, Rs 500 fine for not wearing

The authority also reimposed the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in public places.

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to make mandatory use of face masks in view of rising number of infections in past many days in the national capital.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

. .

The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

The meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, to review the COVID situation in the national capital.

The use of masks by people in Delhi has "considerably" gone down after fine of Rs 500 was withdrawn by the DDMA earlier this month.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Tuesday, 632 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalisations however is very low and deaths due to Covid are negligible.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad, amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.

The Haryana education department has directed schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns among parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.