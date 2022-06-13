Mask mandate back in Chandigarh: Check guidelines


New Delhi, Jun 13: Amid Covid rise, Chandigarh authorities have issued an advisory stating that all the residents should strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) at all public places.

Do's

  • Always wear mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief / tissue while sneezing, and coughing.
  • Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.
  • Avoid close contact settings, crowds and closed spaces.
  • Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places.
  • Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
  • Avoid unnecessary travel.
  • See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear mask to cover your mouth and nose.
  • If you have these signs / symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: 1075 or 9779558282
  • All residents are hereby advised to get the booster dose of COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.

Dont's

  • Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.
  • Do not spit in public places.

Published On June 13, 2022

