Masjid committee member Rafiq, Sri Ram Sene clash over saffron flags in Karnataka

This in turn led to an argument between Rafiq and Sri Ram Sene member, Arjun. It later escalated into a clash and the duo hurled blows at each other. They were later admitted to the Sringeri Taluk Government hospital.

ASP Gunjan Arya rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident. A First Information Report was lodged after Arjun expressed threat to his life and Rafiq demanded adequate security.

The duo were arrested and a peace meeting was organised between the Hindu and Muslim communities by the police.

"Tying of saffron flags in front of #masjid in #Sringeri #Karnataka led to a fight between SriramSene members & masjid committee member Rafiq," journalist Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

"Case registered by Chikkamagaluru police against both Rafiq & sene member Arjun. Cops later called for a peace meeting of both communities," he added while sharing a video in which the cops are seen interacting with members of both communities.