Mary Kom to lead 5-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

Briefing the media, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that an oversight Committee has been formed and announced boxer Mary Kom to head the Committee.

The protesting wrestlers made it clear that they would not budge until the federation president is sacked.

"For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestlers," said Thakur.

The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhika Sreeman.

The government had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country's top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.

What are agitating wrestlers demand?

The agitating wrestlers demanded to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Resignation of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India.

A new committe to run the affairs of the WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and others have been staging a sit-in protest for the past two days at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved Delhi High Court against allegations of sexual harassment by country's ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The wrestlers had levelled serious charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhishan, and coaches of the federation.