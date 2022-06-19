Without refering the stir, PM Modi, during his speech after the inauguration if the Pragati Maidan main tunnel, said that "it is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions."

Elaborating on the steps taken by the centre to solve problems of Delhi-NCR, PM Modi recalled the enormity of the challenge in completing the project due to the traffic congestion and the pandemic. He credited the new work culture of New India and workers and engineers for completing the project. "This is a New India that solves the problems, takes new pledges and works tirelessly to realize those pledges", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that this tunnel is part of the campaign to transform Pragti Maidan according to the needs of the 21st Century.

He lamented the fact that despite changing India, Pragti Maidan which was created to showcase India got lagged behind due to lack of initiative and politics.

"Unfortunately there was not much 'Pragati' (progress) of the Pragati Maidan", he said. Despite a lot of fanfare and publicity earlier, this was not done. "The Government of India is working continuously for state of the art facilities, exhibition halls for world class events in the capital of the country", he added by talking about such establishments like the International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka and the redevelopment project in Pragati Maidan.

"Modern infrastructure developed by the central government is changing the picture of Delhi and Making it modern. This change in picture is a medium of changing destiny also", he said. This focus on modernization of infrastructure is driven by increasing ease of living for the common people.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Central Vista project is moving rapidly and said that in the coming days the capital of India will be a topic of discussion globally and a matter of pride for Indians.

The Prime Minister said "in the last 8 years, we have taken unprecedented steps to solve the problems of Delhi-NCR. In the last 8 years, the metro service in Delhi-NCR has expanded from 193 km to 400 km, more than double." He asked people to develop a habit of using the metro and public transport.

He pointed out that Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar Expressway, Delhi-Chandigarh Expressway and Delhi-Jaipur Expressway are making Delhi one of the best connected capitals of the world. He also talked of Delhi Meerut Rapid rail system made by indigenous technology as part of the measures that are cementing Delhi's identity as capital of India and will benefit the professionals, common people, students, youth, School and office going commuters, taxi- auto drivers and business community.