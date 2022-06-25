Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 90th episode of his monthly radio programme

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

Earlier, Modi had said that he is glad to have received several inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat.

The MyGov said that the Prime Minister looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to people.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it said.