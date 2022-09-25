Mann Ki Baat: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

"130 crore Indians are delighted that the wild cats are back in India after more than 70 years. Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting," said prime minister Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.

Paying tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi said "Deendayal ji taught us how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in the modern, social and political perspective."

"Three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India," said PM Modi.

"It has been decided to rename Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi added.

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat will air on Doordarshan, AIR News, the AIR News website, and the newsonair mobile app. Additionally, it may be watched live on YouTube via the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry feeds.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation. The first episode debuted on October 3, 2014.