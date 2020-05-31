Mann Ki Baat: Modi acknowledges suffering of poor, migrants and labourers


New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that people should stay vigilant and it is important to be even more careful now as a major part of our economy has opened up.

He said that no section in the country is untouched by the coronavirus-induced crisis and acknowledged that migrants, poor people and labourers are the worst impacted by the outbreak.

Key highlights of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat address

"Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words," PM Modi said, adding that the Centre and state governments are making efforts to provide relief and employment to migrant labourers.

Published On May 31, 2020

