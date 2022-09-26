Manmohan Singh turns 90 today, PM Modi sends wishes

His brightest moment was ushering in the 1991 economic reforms under the Narasimha Rao government. Singh was Rao's finance minister.

The 1991 Budget is feted by many as one that laid the foundations of a modern India and the roadmap for pushing economic reforms in the country. However, the veteran Congress leader never stopped to share the credit with his boss PV Narasimha Rao.

"It was a hard choice and a bold decision and it was possible because Prime Minister Narasimha Rao gave me the freedom to roll out things, after he fully understood what was ailing India's economy at that time," Singh, who has also been held the post of the RBI Governor during his celebrated career, was quoted as saying at Rao' centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 89th birthday on Sunday sending wishes for a healthy and long life.

''Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life,'' the PM tweeted.

Here's some of the lesser-known facts about about one of Congress' greatest stalwarts