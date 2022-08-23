Manish Sisodia may be arrested within days: Arvind Kejriwal

"We heard that Sisodia-ji will be arrested in 10 days. Seeing your enthusiasm, it appears that he might be arrested in two or three days," said Arvind Kejriwal at a massive public meeting at Gujarat's Bhavnagar today.

New Delhi, Aug 23: Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, expressed apprehension that Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia may be arrested soon.

Kejriwal had on Monday sought to position the contest between the BJP and AAP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls as a "Dharamyudh" like the Mahabharat where the ruling outfit has the "armies" of probe agencies CBI and the ED on its side, while his party has the "support of Lord Krishna".

The AAP national convener compared the BJP with the Kauravas, the defeated villains of the Mahabharat, and his side as the Pandavas, the victorious heroes of the Hindu epic.

. .

Addressing a townhall meeting in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, he had claimed that the BJP-ruled Gujarat is yearning for a change and the AAP has received immense support from the people. This was the reason why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Kejriwal said.

The CBI had on Friday raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in the country over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

However, Kejriwal came out in strong defence of his deputy, who holds education and finance among a host of key portfolios in the Delhi government.