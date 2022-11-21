Mangaluru explosion: Accused received consignment via Amazon | key developments

A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. The cops and central agencies immediately flung into action and arrested the prime accused.

Accused Receives Consignment via Amazon

The accused received the consignment via Amazon, The Hindu reported citing sources. The investigators tracked his call records that revealed that he had received the consignment during his stay in Kerala.

The cops are now trying to access the content that he ordered from the e-commerce portal.

Here are key developments in the case so far: