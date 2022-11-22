Mangaluru blast has its connections with the Caliphate, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The acts have been influenced by global terror groups and the accused has three cases booked against him in Mangaluru North police station, Mangaluru East police station and Shivamogga Rural police station, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

New Delhi, Nov 22: Mohammad Shariq, the Mangaluru bomber is currently being treated at a private hospital. The police have managed to confirm his identity after seizing his mobile phone and his family arriving in the city.

During the probe, Mohammad and Maaz told the police that they were brainwashed by Shariq, who had told the members of this module that the real independence for India would happen when they establish the Caliphate.

What we know so far:

On November 19, Shariq left Mysuru and travelled to Mangaluru via Hunsur, Madikeri, Sullia and Puttur. Upon reaching Mangaluru, he sat in an auto-rickshaw and travelled to Pumpwell.

Raids and searches were conducted by the police at Mysuru. The police seized from his rented house nuts and bolts, circuits, 150 matchboxes, a battery, a toy gun that looks like an AK-47 and chemicals used to prepare explosives.

The data gathered and the inspection that has been conducted at the site of the incident has led the police to ascertaining that it was a clear case of terror. The provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act will be invoked by the police. Currently, the case is being investigated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Section 120 (b) and 307 along with the Explosives Substances Act.

What we had written:

OneIndia had, on November 21, written about the global link to the incident. There are too many similarities between the blasts that took place at Coimbatore and Mangaluru. Both the bombers were radicalised online by the ideology of the Islamic State and it appears for now that both Shariq and the Coimbatore bomber Jameesha Mubin had sought inspiration from the Sri Lanka suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.

Both the incidents were aimed at disrupting communal harmony and the motive it appears prima facie was to target Hindus. Mubin's bomb had exploded near a temple in Coimbatore.

More links:

The ongoing investigation by the Karnataka Police has led to the arrest of a person from Bengaluru who was allegedly in touch with Shariq. The police also detained another person from Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

The probe is expanding across the southern states as the accused is said to have visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and some places in Kerala. Both the states have for long reported the problem of the Islamic State. While first known Indian recruit to the Islamic State, Haja Fakhruddin hails from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, from Kerala 21 persons had left for Afghanistan to be part of the Islamic State Khorasan Province.

The police have found that a man by the name Taha was the handler. He, along with Khwaja and Mohammad Pasha, were booked under the UAPA in 2022. Apart from Taha, one Arafat Ali from Thirthahalli also acted as a handler in this incident.

The protests around Veer Savarkar:

In August, clashes had broken out in Shivamogga after the picture of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up. The radical Islamists, while vandalising property, had stabbed one Prem Singh.

The police then picked up Mohammad Zabiullah and Maaz Muneer Ahmed. Shariq, however, managed to give the police the slip. During the probe, Mohammad and Maaz told the police that they were brainwashed by Shariq. They also said that they were in the process of setting up a module of the Islamic State.

This year, they had prepared an improvised explosive device and had tested it on the banks of the Tonga river. They had planned on carrying out strikes in various parts of Karnataka. Shariq had told the members of this module that the real independence for India would happen when they establish the Caliphate.