Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Not accident, but an act of terror, says Karnataka State Police

A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries, according to a PTI report.

The CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official had told the news agency.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw, said that there is no need for panic.

"There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.

According to The Times of India sources, the autorickshaw had arrived from Mangaluru Railway Station and the passenger, who into the three wheeler asked him to drop to the city. Remains of pressure cooker and objects resembling a gas stove burner were found in the autorickshaw, the report claims.