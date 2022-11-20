Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Accused Shareeq's Mysuru home raided, bomb squad deployed

The Karnataka Police has said that the blast in autorickshaw on Saturday in Mangaluru is "an actor of terror" and the cops are investigating the case along with the central agencies.

"It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," the official Twitter handle of DGP Karnataka said on Twitter. However, it is not clear who is behind the incident.

A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries, according to a PTI report.

The CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official had told the news agency.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw, said that there is no need for panic.

"There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.