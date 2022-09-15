Man speaks about e-rickshaw fiascos and one happens right behind him: Watch

Lucknow, Sep 15: Capturing the right moment on your camera is a lot of hard work but sometimes, it can be your stroke of luck too. In one such incident, a reporter got the perfect shot when he decided to interview passersby about the bad conditions of the roads. Only the shot did not come from his talks but from what happened in the background.

The reporter wanted to find out what people think about the potholes and how bad are they in reality.

In a video doing rounds on social media now, one can see the reporter is engaging in a conversation with a commuter about the poor quality of the roads. Even as he explained about the accidents occurring due to the bad roads, an e-rickshaw in full camera view was toppling in the background.

The incident occurred at Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

A user named Piyush Rai shared the clip on his Twitter account which has gone viral.

In the follow up video, the public is seen coming to the rescue of the E-rickshaw. Also, the injured driver was taken to the hospital.

After the video went viral, the authorities are believed to have done some patchwork.