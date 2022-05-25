Ahmedabad, May 25: A customer at a McDonald's outlet in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was left shocked after he found a lizard floating in his cold drink. The incident happened on Saturday after a customer named Bhargav Joshi found a lizard floating in his cold drink.

Bhargav Joshi took to Twitter alleging that he found a dead lizard in his cold drink served by a McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad. He said that he and his friends sat at the outlet for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint. They further claimed that staff only offered them a refund of Rs 300.

Taking cognisance of his complaint, Amdavad Municipal Corporation Food Safety Officer Devang Patel collected cold drink samples from the outlet and sealed the restaurant with immediate effect.

A picture of the sealed outlet was also shared by Joshi on Twitter. "Great work done by AMC," he wrote.

Meanwhile, McDonald's said it was looking into the incident.

"At McDonald's, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald's restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen."