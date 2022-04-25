Kolkata, Apr 25: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in a virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on the current COVID-19 situation in the country as some regions had been experiencing a surge in cases over the past few weeks, an official at the state secretariat said on Monday.

Modi is set to hold a meeting with chief ministers on April 27 on the emerging COVID-19 situation.

"We have received an invitation from the PMO for the virtual meeting. Our CM Mamata Banerjee might be attending the meeting from the state secretariat," the official said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also be present at the meeting, he said.

The health ministry has recently written to governments of Haryana, UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram, urging them to monitor the COVID-19 scenario amid the increase in positivity rate in these states.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent.

Bengal registered a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent on Sunday.