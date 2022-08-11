Mamata Banerjee’s close aide arrested in connection with cattle smuggling case

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal in connection with a 2020 cattle smuggling case. Mondal is the TMC's Birbhum district president.
Mondal had earlier been questioned by the CBI twice as part of its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.
A FIR was registered in 2020 and his name up after the CBI began the probe. Between 2015 and 2017, over 20,000 cattle heads had been seized by the Border Security Force as they were being smuggled across the border.
The central agency has in the past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with this case. Saigal Hossain, who is Monday's bodyguard has also been arrested in connection with the case.