Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Bengal SSC scam, distances herself from Partha Chatterjee

But the Chief Minister also said the "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies."

According to reports, Chatterjee dialled chief minister Mamata Banerjee four times but it went unanswered.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.