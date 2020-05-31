From 5th June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm. Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state.

In the non-containment zones of areas mentioned earlier, private offices can operate with 10 per cent staffing under the third phase of Mission Begin Again from 8 June.

Following activities have been allowed in phase 1 of 'Mission begin again' manner outside containment zones n Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur with restrictions.

Outdoor physical activities on public and private playgrounds between 5 am to 7 pm

Services provided by self-employed persons like plumbers with precautionary measures

Garages allowed to open

Govt offices providing non-essential services to function with 15% strength or 15 employees, whichever is more

In red zones, shops to open on odd-even basis from 5 June

In the areas mentioned earlier, from 5 June, stand alone shops (except malls and shopping complexes) to be allowed. To be open on alternate days from 9 am to 5 pm.

Private transport has been allowed with the following conditions from 5 June:

TaxilCab/aggregator Only essential I + 2

Rickshaw Only essential I + 2

Four Wheeler Only essential 1+ 2

Two-wheeler Only essential One Rider

In all other areas of the state, all activities which are not explicitly banned shall be allowed and no permission will be needed for such activities. Intra-district bus service will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity while inter-district bus services remain banned. All shops, markets can open between 9 am to 5 pm and social distancing measures must be followed.

Activities prohibited in Maharashtra

Prohibited activities include schools, colleges, training, coaching institutions. International air travel, Metro Rail, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, movie theatres

Barbershops, spas, salons, beauty parlours, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

Movement of individuals to remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

Maharashtra CMO tweets list of permitted activities till 30 June

The government said that easing restrictions on these activities will be done in a phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedure/Guidelines.