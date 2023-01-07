Mallikarjuna Kharge left red-faced after he asks about jobs provided by Modi Sarkar

The Congress president during his speech said that the BJP would give 2 crore jobs to the youth every year. Did any of you get these jobs, Kharge asked. To this the crowd cheered and said that they did these jobs.

Kharge was clearly taken aback with the response. To undo what happened, he said, 'you people must have got the jobs since you are fighters/rowdies. Due to this you must have been the beneficiaries, he retorted.

To be sure the statement by Kharge and the Congress on the BJP providing 2 crore jobs every year to the youth has been distorted. This is in fact a distortion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech made in Agra in 2013.

In the 2013, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress and said called the party out for promising 1 crore jobs in its 2004 election manifesto. He said that despite making this promise the Congress never delivered on its promise. PM Modi was misquoted by many media organisations on the same.

The fake news however continued and over a period of time the figure of 1 crore got increased to 2 crore. The Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP of not providing the jobs.

Kharge in the past too has spoken about the issue. In a tweet posted on June 14 2022, he had raised the same issue and asked if the promise was to provide 2 crore jobs a year was made then what happened to the same.

"Promised 2 crore jobs a year. Delivered: the worst ever unemployment crisis. Modi ji, why did it take you 8 years to realise that giving government jobs is a possibility, Mallikarjuna Kharge had said in a tweet.