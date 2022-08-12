Maldives-bound Go First flight makes emergency landing in Coimbatore, all safe

The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the PTI sources said without elaborating. The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated.

The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.

"The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway," PTI quoted a Go First spokesperson as saying.