‘Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

The Congress president took to Twitter and wrote, "Pandit Nehru - the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot."

Jawaharlal Nehru also called Pandit Nehru, and Chacha Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. Due to his affection for children, his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day across the country.

Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Kharge paid floral tributes to him at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi also said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who is Mother India? The Indians spread across this vast land matter the most. Bharat Mata is these crore-crore people."

He also said, "Taking these democratic, progressive and secular values of Pt Nehru in my heart, I am walking to protect Mother India of 'Hind Ke Jawahar'."