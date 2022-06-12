New Delhi, Jun 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.
Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi
In a tweet, he noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21 and urged people to be a part of the exercise.
"In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many...", PM Modi posted.
The prime minister posted the tweet in several regional languages, besides Hindi and English. He also posted a YouTube link about "yoga in our daily lives".
