Make them convert to Islam and if they refuse let them pay jizya says Qatari professor

Jizya tax is paid by non-Muslims as a protection tax to the ruling Islamic dispensation. During Islamic rule in India, Hindus had to lower their eyes, bow and let Muslim officials spit on them when they payed the jizya.

New Delhi, Dec 02: An Islamic Studies professor at Qatar, Dr. Shafi Al-Hajri said war is the third and last step in propagating Islam. Speaking with Rayyan TV (Qatar) on November 25, he said that individuals must be invited to Islam or made to pay the jizya poll tax in order to be protected and those who resist should be fought mercilessly.

"Fighting is the third stage of spreading da'wa. First, we call people to Allah, and if they accept, then they will have the same duties and rights as we have. If they refuse then they have to pay the jizya poll tax," he also said.

They have to pay the jizya poll tax in order to receive protection from others. The third stage is fighting them if they refuse, he added.