Make amends if it has to be business as usual, NSA Doval to tell his UK counterpart

On his way from a positive meeting with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan in Washington, NSA Doval will will be in London to have a dialogue with UK NSA, Tim Barrow in the backdrop of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and UK becoming a hotbed for Khalistan extremism.

The UK over the years has justified acts of violence by the pro-Pakistan, Khalistan elements in the name of freedom of speech

Reports said the two NSAs will also exchange notes on terrorism emanating in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and the situation in Middle East. The two are also expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

India and UK are working on signing a free trade agreement this year. There has been a serious hurdle on this issue, as the UK resents the fact that India, a country which it once ruled has taken over UK in terms of economy and global clout. An IMF report had said that India is the fastest growing large economy in the world, while UK is the weakest link in the G-7 economies.

NSA Doval is expected to raise the Khalistan issue and also the rapid rise in Sikh extremism in the country. The UK has become a playground for the Khalistan forces and several referendums have been announced from there. Further the UK's soil has also been used by pro-Pakistan elements who have staged protests on issues such as CAA, which is clearly India's internal matter.

The UK government has done little or nothing on the issue of Khalistan extremism, despite Indian raising the issue on the highest Intelligence levels. No action has also been taken on the radical Gurdwaras in UK. India believes that the UK government is trying to justify the violence in the name of freedom of speech and uses radicals to act as pressure groups.

The other issue that the Modi government is upset about is that the UK has provided a safe haven for the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Sanjay Bhandari among others.

India recently also raised concerns that under the guidance of the UK foreign office, the state broadcaster, BBC was allowed to polarise India on communal lines by attempting to reopen the 2002 Gujarat riots. This despite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting a clean chit by India's highest court, the Supreme Court.

The clear message from NSA Doval to Barrow would be to make amends if it has to be business as usual with India.