Major accident averted as light aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP

Amethi (UP), Jun 13: A major plane accident was averted on Monday near Indira Gandhi Uran Akademi located in Fursatganj, Amethi. The incident occurred when when the light aircraft crash-landed, damaging its fuselage.

A trainee pilot had a narrow escape as the plane took off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border. Abhay Patel, the trainee pilot, was safe after the emergency landing, media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) R K Dwivedi told PTI.