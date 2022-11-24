Majeed Memon quits NCP citing personal reasons

He is a criminal lawyer by profession and leader of Nationalist Congress Party.

Memon is a Member of Parliament (M.P) of Rajya Sabha. He is a noted criminal lawyer who defended Indian personalities including politicians, human rights activists and film actors. He defended high-profile Indians overseas in various extradition matters. Memon is also a human rights activist.

Memon has also represented the many suspects of 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. He has also defended several film stars and big personalities in criminal cases.