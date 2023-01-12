Mahua Moitra tries her hand at making tea and wonders what would happen: Watch

While posting the video, she wondered where this may lead her to. Her comments were clearly a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely known to have worked as a chaiwala in his childhood.

New Delhi, Jan 12: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra who is known to be very critical of the BJP has posted a video of her making tea at a roadside tea stall.

Many users on Twitter have shared the video of Moitra making chai and have posted some hilarious comments

The viral video was shot at her Lok Sabha constituency of Krishnanagar. In the video she is seen adding sugar to the saucepan of boiling tea. A few people can be seen looking on as she makes the tea. The owner of the tea stall is seen giving Moitra a helping hand.

Moitra is currently campaigning in her constituency under the Didir Surakhsha Kavach' which was launched in 2023 keeping in mind the panchayat polls.

The video has drawn several reactions including supporters and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former BJP leader and grand nephew of Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose said, ' I bet you know where it would take you. One Twitter user called Moitra an MBA chaiwali. Another wrote, you have checked one box. Now try your hands on jumlas next.

All the video shows is you mixing sugar in the already boiling tea.This will lead you to being a TMC MP. Oh wait.... Wrote another user.

One chaiwala is enough for the country..Don't know if country can now accommodate a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions...read another tweet.

PM can be chaiwala but every chaiwala cannot be PM, another user said.

But Mahua Ma'am, for that "lead me into", you just have to pretend making chai, na :) And you can get diploma or degree in entire chai making too, very easily, said another user who goes by the handle The Legal Man.