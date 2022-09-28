Mahesh Babu’s mother passes away

Indira Devi's mortal remains will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day.

Hyderabad, Sep 28: Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi, passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. She had been unwell for the past few weeks and was treated in Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals.

She was kept on ventilator from some time and she breathed her last during the early hours of today. Mahesh Babu visited her several times after she was admitted in AIG Hospitals in the past one week.

"Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," read a statement from Mahesh Babu's family.

After Superstar Krishna garu parted ways and married Vijayanirmala, Indira Devi has been staying single. Mahesh and other family members meet her frequently.

Mahesh Babu's fans have expressed their grief over the demise of the actor's mother.