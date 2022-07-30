He made the statement after the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country.

The governor said the Rajasthani-Marwari community is living in different parts of the country and also in countries like Nepal and Mauritius.

"Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has condemned Governor BS Koshyari's speech.

"As soon as BJP sponsored Chief Minister in Maharashtra, the insult of Marathi people began," Raut tweeted, while asking CM Shinde to "at least condemn the Governor."

The Congress also criticised the governor over his statement and demanded an apology from him.

State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe slammed the governor over his remarks, saying that they smack of his hatred for the state. He also demanded an apology from the governor.