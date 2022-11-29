Maharashtra to J&K: Hectic day in SC today

New Delhi, Nov 29: From Maharashtra political crisis to redrawing constituencies in J&K, here is the complete information on the important cases that have been listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 29.

SC to hear pleas filed by Uddhav, Eknath Shinde groups

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by both factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in relation to Maharashtra political crisis.

SC to hear plea of Ukraine-returned medical students to complete MBBS in India

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea seeking to accommodate the medical students returning from Ukraine and permit them to complete their education in Indian medical colleges on November 29th. When the matter was taken up today, ASG Aishwarya Bhati informed the Court that the Central government had filed its reply in the instant plea.

Accordingly, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath decided to take up the matter on November 29, 2022.

SC to hear plea against delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J&K

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging government's decision to constitute a Delimitation Commission for redrawing Legislative Assembly & Lok Sabha constituencies in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that it violated constitutional provisions, as reported by PTI. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has to put some documents on record in the matter.

SC hear a plea challenging environmental clearance granted for Genetically Modified

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the environmental clearance granted for Genetically Modified Mustard Seeds. According to Live Law, the Union of India has filed a detailed affidavit in the matter regarding the process of decision making, the regulatory frameworks and its impact on the nation. An intervention application has also been filed on behalf of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan.