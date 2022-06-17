Maharashtra SSC 2022 result to be declared today; how to check your marks online?

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news of results announcement on Thursday evening. "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm," Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Mumbai, Jun 17: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of SSC or Class 10 on Friday at 1 pm.

The exams for the SSC were conducted between March 15 and April 4. In 2022, over 16 students across the state registered for the MSBSHSE Class 10 exams. After two years, the board conducted a physical examination despite facing opposition from students who wanted online exams instead of offline due to Covid-19.

In the last two years, the exams were held online due to the pandemic.

Students can check their results after 1 pm at Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur and Konkan division of the state board, Gaikwad added.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary (MSBSHSE) told Hindustan Times that students have to apply for photocopy of answer sheet if they want their answer sheet to be revaluated. He said, "For the answer sheet revaluation, first the students have to compulsorily take the photocopy of the answer sheet. Students who have passed the examination but want to reappear for class improvement will get immediately two chances for the same."

The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The SSC results would include the marks secured by the students along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on mahresult.nic.in

Full list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to Check Your Results?