Maharashtra rains: Flood-like situation in Gadchiroli district; Schools, colleges shut for 3-days

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

In Marathwada's Nanded heavy rains have damaged crops and houses of farmers'. However, Nanded MP Prataprao Patil Chikahlikar assured affected farmers' of 100 percent financial assistance. Incessant rains in the district have triggered floods in rivers in Nanded and Ardhapur.

In Nashik, too heavy rains resulted into increase in water levels in various dams of the district. In Nashik city, pre-primary schools have been shut because of heavy rains.

