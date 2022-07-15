Maha rains: Major rivers flow above danger mark; Red alert in Palghar

After the Modak Sagar lake reservoir started overflowing yesterday, now Tansa Lake also started overflowing out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, during this monsoon season, said BMC.

The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm, the BMC said.

Two lakes are now overflowing at full capacity. Due to continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official.

. .

Meanwhile, two were killed in a landslide incident on Wednesday in the Vasal area while another two were rescued.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation. "The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation.

Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.