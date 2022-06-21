Maharashtra political turmoil: List of Sena MLAs likely with Eknath Shinde

. .

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

Balaji Kalyankar

Tanaji Sawant

Eknash Shinde

Prakash Anandrao Abitkar

Sanjay Pandurang

Abdul Sattar

Srinivas Onega

Sanjay Raimulkar

Mahesh Shinde

Vishwanath Bhoer

Shantaram More

Sandipan Rao Bhumre

Ramesh Bornare

Chinmanrao Patil

Anil Babar

Shambhuraj Desai

Shahaji Patil

Mahendra Dalvi

Pradeep Jaiswal

Kishore Patil

Mahendra Thorve

Gyanraj Chowgule

Bharatshet Gogavale

Balaji Kinikar

Sanjay Gaikwad

Suhas Kande

The BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.