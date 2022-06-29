Maharashtra political crisis: SP MLA declares support for MVA

Mumbai, Jun 29: With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to to take a floor test and prove its House majority, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Maharashtra unit president Abu Azmi, an ally of the ruling coalition, declared his support for MVA.

Abu Azmi, who is the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar MLA, said, "We can never join those who are spreading communalism in the country, who are flouting the Constitution. We were and still are with Maha Vikas Aghadi. Irrespective of what happens in the floor test but our support will remain".

A week ago, Abu Azmi had gone to Dubai for his business work. However, the SP leader has assured that if needed, he will come back from Dubai to Mumbai.

With each passing moment, the MVA government's numbers seem to be slipping below the majority mark.

Meanwhile, Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that they have support of over two-third MLAs and that they will past any floor test number.

The development came a day after Maharashtra's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by Thursday 11 am.