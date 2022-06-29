Meanwhile, Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that they have support of over two-third MLAs and that they will past any floor test number.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping here for last one week, will leave for Goa this afternoon, en route Mumbai.

The development came a day after Maharashtra's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by Thursday 11 am.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shinde said that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete the formalities", indicating he would participate in moves to form a new government.

The Maharashtra legislators had first come to Guwahati on June 22 and subsequently in several batches from Gujarat's Surat in chartered flights.