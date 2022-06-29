Maharashtra political crisis: BJP calls meet of party MLAs at 6 pm

. .

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Citing various Supreme Court judgements, Fadnavis said in the letter submitted to the governor that as majority in the House is "supreme" in parliamentary democracy and essential for a government's existence, he was requesting the governor to ask the chief minister to prove majority at the earliest.