Maharashtra: Over 60 people fall sick after consuming food at wedding function


Yavatmal, Jun 7: More than 60 people fell sick after consuming food at a marriage function in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a health official said on Tuesday.

The wedding function was held in Shembalpimpri village under Pusad taluka here on Monday.

After having food, many guests complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, district medical officer Prahlad Chavhan said.

Nearly 40 to 45 guests were treated in a hospital at Kalmanuri in neighbouring Hingoli district, while 20-25 people were provided medical assistance at a public health centre in Pusad. Some people were also treated at a private hospital here, he said.

The condition of the patients was stable, the official said.

Published On June 7, 2022

