Maharashtra on high alert after suspicious boat with weapons found near Raigad district

According to Raigad police, the boat is from Oman which was used for private security there. There are also reports of guns being used for security on the boat.

Mumbai, Aug 18: Security agencies went into a tizzy on Thursday after a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found was found near Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad district of Mahasrashtra. The security has been tightened in entire district and nearby areas.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat.

Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast. The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast.