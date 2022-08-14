Mumbai, Aug 14: Days after expanding his cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to his ministers.

Shinde has allocated the crucial Home portfolio to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while keeping the Urban Development portfolio with himself.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

Meet the Maharashtra ministers with their portfolios