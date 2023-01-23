Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari wants to step down, conveys to PM Modi

The decision comes just days after the politician said that he was 'unhappy' after becoming the Governor and felt that he was not in the right place.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," said Koshyari said in a statement.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," he added.

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," Koshyari said.