Maharashtra Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on floor test tomorrow

The Governor said that the only agenda of the House, which will convene at 11 am tomorrow, will be the floor test.

"The present political scenario unfolding in the state presents a very disturbing picture. As many as 39 MLAs have shown desire to exit the MVA government. Seven independent MLAs have also sent a letter by email withdrawing their support. The Leader of Opposition also met and briefed me on the prevailing situation and asked for a floor test," Koshyari said.

On Tuesday night, the opposition BJP urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a fresh effort to reach out to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati in a bid to win them over.

As the political crisis, triggered by rebellion by Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, entered the eight day, the BJP moved to pile on the pressure on the beleaguered MVA government.

After arriving from New Delhi, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted a letter to him, seeking direction to the MVA government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly in view of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the lead party in the ruling alliance.