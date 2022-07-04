Maharashtra Floor Test: Eknath Shinde to face trust vote today | 10 Points

Mumbai, July 04: The four-day-old Eknath Shinde-led government will face the floor test on July 4 (today) during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly which began on Sunday. The trust vote will be held in the Assembly on Monday, the last day of the special two-day session of the House.

Here are ten points on the new Maharashtra government and assembly session:

In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. It has also sparked buzz as in the past, he had links to the NCP and the Congress.

Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

In a statement late Sunday night, Narvekar said the Maharashtra Legislature secretariat had received a letter from the Shinde-led group on June 22 objecting to his removal by Thackeray as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party. After discussing the legalities of the matter, the Speaker has rejected the appointment of Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the legislative unit of the party, a letter by Narvekar said.

The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs who will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for the trust vote. If these 16 MLAs refuse to follow the whip, they face disqualification.

"Some reports are claiming that the keys of the Shiv Sena legislative party office are with Eknath Shinde. These reports are false. We will open the office tomorrow," Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and MP Arvind Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Today's trust vote doesn't seem to be a big challenge for the new combine with Shinde having support of over 50 MLAs and 106 MLAs with the BJP in the 288-member house.

In his first address in the assembly session, Shinde said that no MLA was forced to switch sides in an attack on Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, a move to reverse the former MVA government's decision on Aarey forest, often called as Mumbai's green luing, has prompted backlash from environmentalists.

Following is the party position in the Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13. There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month.

Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab