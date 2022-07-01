Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde to prove majority in Assembly on July 4

Mumbai, Jul 01: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is asked to prove the majority on Monday in Maharashtra Assembly. The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4. On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and on July 4 Vote of Confidence will be taken.

Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister, capping a day of surprises and hectic political activities, just 24 hours after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.