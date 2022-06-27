Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Reliance Foundation hospital in South Bombay.

. .

The governor had been reportedly seen taking all forms of precautions while in public- wearing masks, following Covid Appropriate behaviour.

"Governor has Covid symptoms. Which is why he is admitted to the hospital. He is stable and there are no such talks of handing over his charge to the other Governor. If anyone wants to get in contact with the Governor, can do it via Video Conference," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.