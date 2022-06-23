Maharashtra crisis updates: Assam BJP minister seen at hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs, TMC protests

Mumbai, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday joined the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.
Jun 23, 2022 1:06 PM
When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya. MLAs were called & were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya: Shiv Sena MLA's letter
Jun 23, 2022 1:06 PM
While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress & the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him & even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies: Shiv Sena MLA's letter
Jun 23, 2022 1:03 PM
Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence). People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's letter shared by Eknath Shinde
Jun 23, 2022 1:02 PM
Visuals from Aurangabad
Jun 23, 2022 1:01 PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat who is with Eknath Shinde
has taunted Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for leaving the official residence Varsha.
Jun 23, 2022 12:51 PM
Dummy cars and a government on dialysis do not last long, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while taking potshots at the political crisis in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is fighting for its survival.
Jun 23, 2022 12:45 PM
I don't think that to form govt in one state, you can show your strength in another state. He (rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde) has to come here to show his MLAs to Governor...thereafter Governor will take the necessary decision: Jayant Patil. NCP
Jun 23, 2022 12:42 PM
If government stays we will be in power, if government goes we will sit in Opposition...: NCP's Jayant Patil on political instability in MVA.
Jun 23, 2022 12:22 PM
We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar. Assessment of incidents in last 3-4 days was done. Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the Govt remains. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray, with this Govt: Jayant Patil, NCP
Jun 23, 2022 12:19 PM
I don't think the Floor Test stage has been reached. Whatever stage we reach, we will speak about it then: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil.
Jun 23, 2022 12:07 PM
Shiv Sena leaders arrive at the family residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, amid Maharashtra Political Crisis.
Jun 23, 2022 11:49 AM
CM won't hold any meeting today, some MLAs are going to Varsha Bungalow for official work. Nitin Deshmukh (who returned to Nagpur from Surat yesterday and alleged abduction attempts) will hold a press conference: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Jun 23, 2022 11:18 AM
Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.
Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here.
Jun 23, 2022 11:11 AM
Assam Minister Ashok Singhal arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, are staying.
Jun 23, 2022 10:55 AM
A total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs.
Jun 23, 2022 10:43 AM
I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.
Jun 23, 2022 10:38 AM
A meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief.
Jun 23, 2022 10:29 AM
If there's a crisis, it's that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There're floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
Jun 23, 2022 10:29 AM
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting of the party's MLAs amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.
Jun 23, 2022 10:28 AM
Independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal checks in at Guwahati hotel.
Jun 23, 2022 10:27 AM
Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati.
Jun 23, 2022 10:27 AM
