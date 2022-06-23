Maharashtra crisis updates: Assam BJP minister seen at hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs, TMC protests

Mumbai, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday joined the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.