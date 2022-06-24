Maharashtra crisis: Is Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde heading to Mumbai?

This development comes in the wake of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs-Eknath Shinde, Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas, Lata Chaudhari. This was sought on the ground that they missed a key meeting amidst the ongoing crisis.

Only 13 MLAs were said to be present at the meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde however hit back asking who they are trying to scare. We understand your made up law too.

According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable only for Assembly proceedings and not for our meetings. There are various Supreme Court orders in this regard. You cannot scare us by asking for action against the MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Meanwhile, challenged the rebel MLAs for the floor test and said that Sena will win. "We gave an opportunity to those who left (rebel Sena MLAs), now it's too late," he added. "I challenge them...Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete the rest of two and a half years," Raut stated.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.